Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROAD opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

