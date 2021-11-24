Contrasting Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Territorial Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.49% 0.88% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.19 $18.60 million $2.05 12.80 Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

