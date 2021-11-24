Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $158.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.40.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

CPRT opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

