Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.97. 86 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.