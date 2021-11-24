Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock remained flat at $$46.77 during trading on Wednesday. 2,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $48.60.

