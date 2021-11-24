Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digimarc worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMRC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Digimarc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Digimarc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

DMRC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

