Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 769,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,334,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.