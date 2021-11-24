Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

EJAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,468. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

