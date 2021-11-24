Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $877.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

