CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $97,800.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total value of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.91. 44,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.49. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

