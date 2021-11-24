Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 58,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture stock opened at $360.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.61. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.