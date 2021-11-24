Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

