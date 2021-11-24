Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 423 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

