Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 704 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

