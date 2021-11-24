Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

