Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.