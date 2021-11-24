Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

