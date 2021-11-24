Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,382.17

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,382.17 ($31.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($34.23). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 7,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,418.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,382.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

