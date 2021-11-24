Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.38.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $3,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

