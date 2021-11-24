Credit Suisse AG Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

