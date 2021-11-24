Credit Suisse AG Has $998,000 Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 73.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Angi were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

