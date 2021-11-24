Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

