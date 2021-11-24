Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,677 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANF opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

