Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 149.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 136.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 667,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 385,040 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

