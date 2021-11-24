Credit Suisse Group Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.87.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.06. 736,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,054. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.44.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

