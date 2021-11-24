Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.35. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

