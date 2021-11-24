CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.42

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.42 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 1917255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.