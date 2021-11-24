Critical Comparison: BSQUARE (BSQR) & Its Competitors

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BSQUARE to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BSQUARE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1196 6018 11252 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.76%. Given BSQUARE’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -16.50 BSQUARE Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 75.99

BSQUARE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s competitors have a beta of 2.95, meaning that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BSQUARE competitors beat BSQUARE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

