Critical Contrast: Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Municipal Trust and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.78 $13.92 million $1.14 13.52

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Dividends

Invesco Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Municipal Trust and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Invesco Municipal Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

