Critical Contrast: QNB (QNBC) and Its Peers

QNB (OTCMKTS: QNBC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare QNB to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08% QNB Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

This table compares QNB and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million $12.08 million 7.74 QNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.74

QNB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QNB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB Competitors 2153 8899 7178 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.73%. Given QNB’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QNB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QNB competitors beat QNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

