Critical Review: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 142.16%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 2,257.80 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -1.05 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

