Critical Review: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Global-e Online -22.26% 2.16% 1.50%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amesite and Global-e Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global-e Online 0 0 8 0 3.00

Amesite presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Global-e Online has a consensus target price of $68.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Amesite’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amesite and Global-e Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 487.36 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Global-e Online $136.38 million 54.95 $3.91 million N/A N/A

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Amesite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

