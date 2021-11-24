Critical Review: Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) vs. China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Royal Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Construction Bank and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Royal Vopak 0 4 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 24.79% 12.65% 1.04% Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. China Construction Bank pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Construction Bank and Royal Vopak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.03 $39.28 billion $3.60 3.67 Royal Vopak $1.36 billion 3.49 $343.72 million N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Royal Vopak on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.