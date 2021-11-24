Critical Survey: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -6,017.29% -22.27% -19.01% Atento -3.65% -2.83% -0.16%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anterix and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anterix presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Atento has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Anterix.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Atento’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $920,000.00 1,230.52 -$54.43 million ($2.65) -23.26 Atento $1.41 billion 0.26 -$46.88 million ($3.88) -6.35

Atento has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atento, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atento beats Anterix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

