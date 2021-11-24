Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Critical Review

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Boston Properties 2 6 4 0 2.17

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $120.15, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.66 $872.73 million $2.04 57.80

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

