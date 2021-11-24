Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,171. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a market cap of $617.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

