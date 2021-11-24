Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,181 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $117.84. 188,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,862. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.