Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. 69,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

