Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,788 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.22%.

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

