Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,334,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

