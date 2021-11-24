Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,377 over the last ninety days.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TMCI stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

