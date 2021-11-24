Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

