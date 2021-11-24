Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 31,535 Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.