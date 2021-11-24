Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

LL stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.40. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

