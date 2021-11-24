CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $16.74 on Major Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $127,538.97 and approximately $262.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.74 or 0.00029639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

