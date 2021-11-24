Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.48. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

