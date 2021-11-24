Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

