cVault.finance Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10,323.92 or 0.18217586 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $103.24 million and approximately $67,296.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,629,976.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

