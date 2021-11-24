Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $310,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,064 shares of company stock worth $102,207,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

