Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

